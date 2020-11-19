Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

A total of 50 students from across Bulawayo managed to register for the Econet Victoria Falls marathon that will be held virtually on December 13.

The Bulawayo Athletics Board (Bab) who have worked with Econet over the years were offered free slots for students who wish to be part of the event. Aspiring participants registered through Bab before the deadline earlier this week. The students that registered vary from those in primary, secondary, colleges and universities.

Bab Chairperson Manuel Mpofu said: “We have registered 50 students who will be part of this historic event. We also have three Bab executive members doing the 7,5km and 1, 42km race. Personally, l will be taking part in the 7,5 km race.”

Econet decided that despite travel restrictions and social distancing measures now observed globally, this year athletes will still be able to participate in the marathon virtually, by simply registering and running the marathon from any country in the world.

This year’s event will use renowned sports tracker SportsSplits. This App is currently one of the most interactive available in the World, and is being used by thousands of fellow athletes worldwide.

The app will track one’s progress as if they were in Victoria Falls on the race route. When you get to certain points on the map, you’ll be able to check out photos of what would be around you at this point on your Victoria Falls running adventure.

You will be represented on the route by an avatar, and you can see yourself on a live map – either in the suburb/area you are actually running, or ‘live’ on the Victoria Falls route.

[email protected]

Like this: Like Loading...