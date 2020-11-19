Business Reporter

TELECOMMUNICATIONS operator, NetOne, has launched a thank you campaign called “GigaThanks Promo” in which customers stand a chance to win data and airtime every week for being loyal to the network.

In a statement, NetOne said about 300 000 customers that have been loyal to the network for three years and above will be selected to receive a once off gift of 1GB from 12 November 2020 to 12 February 2021. The promotion rewards existing and new customers that have not used their simcards in the past 90 days.

“This means 25 000 subscibers will get free data every week, which can be used for an internet related activity over a period of 48 hours depending on their usage. The 300 000 subscibers will be selected randomly each week and SMS notifications will be sent to the lucky customers. Winners will also be posted on the NetOne social media pages,” said the company.

“Customers that buy and register their sim card within the three months that the promotion is running will receive free data and airtime on the day and on the 30th, 60th and 90th day after joining. This means a new customer will be rewarded four times for joining the telecommunications company. The benefits range from 100MB of data to 500MB and are valid for up to 48hours.”

NetOne head of public relations, Dr Eldrette Shereni, said despite the challenges poised by the Covid-19 pandemic, the mobile phone and data network operator recorded a 1.6 percent growth, according to the Postal and Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz)’s second quarter report.

“This growth could only be achieved through the unwavering support of our customers,” said Dr Shereni.

“NetOne, through the “GigaThanks Promo” is saying thank you to our valued subscribers who have stood with and made us their network of choice.”

The company has said that subscribers that have not used their sim cards in the past 90 days were also eligible to participate in the promotion and only need to recharge their lines with a minimum of $10 worth of airtime.

Like this: Like Loading...