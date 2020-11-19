Chronicle Reporter

THE country has recorded 36 new Covid-19 cases and one death in the last 24 hours and the majority of them were recorded in Bulawayo.

The new cases bring to 8 981 Covid-19 cases in the country.

The distribution of the new cases is as follows, Bulawayo, 24; Harare 1; Midlands, 1, Masvingo, 2; Matabeleland North, 3 and Matabeleland South, 5.

A total of 20 new recoveries were recorded yesterday bringing the total of recoveries to 8 194.

The national recovery rate stands at 91,3percent.

“As of 18 November, 2020, Zimbabwe has now recorded 8981 new Covid-19 cases, 8194 recoveries and 261 deaths,” reads a statement from the Ministry of Health and Child Care.

Like this: Like Loading...