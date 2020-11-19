Business Reporter

THE World Bank Group in Zimbabwe has distanced itself from “fake” online business loan scams and warned the public against being duped by cyber criminals.

Often online scammers prey on individuals or businesses that are desperate for funding and could have previously been denied a loan.

The global development finance institution said it has come to its attention that fake websites impersonating the bank were being created to hoodwink unsuspecting Zimbabweans, especially the small to medium enterprises (SMEs).

“In the past few weeks, IFC (International Finance Corporation), a member of the World Bank Group (WBG), has been the subject of cyber-crime attacks from unknown individuals and entities,” said a World Bank Zimbabwe spokesperson.

“The perpetrators have created a series of fake websites, emails, loan application forms and URLs impersonating IFC in Zimbabwe including https://www.ifcbusiness.org/ and https://www.ifcbusiness.org/sme-loans.

“The online scam seeks to lure entrepreneurs and small businesses in Zimbabwe to apply for ‘IFC loans’ by downloading and filling in application forms available on this fake website: https://www.ifcbusiness.org/sme-loans.”

The World has since warned Zimbabweans to be cautious and avoid being involved on such fake scams.

“IFC has no involvement with these fake websites or the call for applications. We caution the public to be wary of these and other similar associations that falsely claim to be associated with IFC or other members of the World Bank Group,” said the bank.

“IFC has a standard and elaborate loan application process for potential clients seeking IFC loans.”

These guidelines can be accessed on the bank’s official website and specific links. According to Alison Doyle (2019) the scammers use fake websites and application forms to collect one’s personal information to use for identity theft, persuade one to cash fraudulent checks or to wire or send money, and trick you into paying for services or supplies you do not need or want.

