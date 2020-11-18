Tafadzwa Zimoyo

Senior Arts Reporter

POPULAR radio station Star FM on Tuesday night partnered Prophet Passion Java to launch a new musical talent show

Dubbed “Rising Stars”, the show will be hosted by DJ Miss V Candy real name NonhlanhlaThuthani and will run until December 20 every Tuesdays and Thursdays to promote and nurture aspiring musicians.

The grand prize for the competition is a brand new car which the organisers have said will be unveiled next week and a recording contract. There will be a weekly consolation cash prize of US$300.

Speaking on the sidelines of the launch, Zimpapers Radio Broadcasting Division general manager Comfort Mbofana said they have set the ball rolling and aspiring musicians have started sending in their entries.

“The journey has started and it is the biggest music talent. We have seen a lot of youths who are failing to make it in the music industry, having even challenges with recording studios and that is the main attraction of the Rising Stars.

“We have partnered with Prophet Passion and those who are interested can submit their voice-note singing without instruments for not more than one minute on WhatsApp platform 0787157181. The best clip will be short-listed and played on the show, with winners being decided through public votes,” he said.

Mbofana said the show has two seasoned musicians, Stunner and Roki, who will help with the selection process.

“The show will be hosted for two days and that means all other days, our panel of judges Stunner (Desmond Chideme) and (Rockford Josphat) Roki will be busy deliberating on which songs would have made it during that week.

Winner of that week will receive US$300 and automatically qualify for the finale on December 30.

“We want them to prove that they have what it takes to be the next biggest ‘rising star’ that is why we said no instruments as it is only about vocals,” he said.

Prophet Passion said the contestants should be original.

“It is about originality and the aspiring musicians should prove that as this is our first port of call. Those who will not have made it but have participated should feel free to approach us and they can record with us. I can say everyone is a winner at the end of the day,” he said.

During the launch and live stream, some listeners and aspiring musicians praised Star FM for uplifting the musical talents of Zimbabweans.

“I think this is a great move, considering that the global pandemic has affected the arts industry, especially on talent search shows.

“Now that is the easiest way to enter from Star FM, where you only need to send your song via WhatsApp platform, which is favourable to anyone and cheap way to participate too. Thank you so much Star FM,” commented Martin Kangoma.

Like this: Like Loading...