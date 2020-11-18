Mkhululi Ncube, Chronicle Reporter

THE US government has availed US$3 million for demining activities in Zimbabwe, a move that wil assist the country meet its target of clearing all minefields by 2025.

The funding was announced by US ambassador to Zimbabwe, Mr Brian Nichols in a Press statement yesterday.

“The United States government is pleased to announce an additional USD$3 million for humanitarian demining projects in Zimbabwe. Since 1998, the United States has invested more than $23,9 million in Zimbabwe to protect people from landmines and promote economic opportunities through safe access to land. The United States supports the Government of Zimbabwe’s goal to safely clear all minefields in the country by 2025,” said Ambassador Nichols.

He said through support from his government, vast areas of land have been cleared of landmines which has availed land for productive use.

“Longstanding US support for humanitarian demining in Zimbabwe has destroyed more than 38 000 landmines, returned 8,1 square kilometres of land to productive use and educated more than 10 000 people about the dangers of landmines,” he said.

Ambassador Nichols said just over US$2 million of the fund will be used in demining operations in Mashonaland Central province while the rest will be used to clear landmines at some of the country’s national parks in conjunction with the Halo Trust and Apopo that work with the Government to clear landmines.

“US$2,25 million will support the Halo Trust’s ongoing demining operations in Mashonaland Central province. This continuation of US support will allow Halo to return 1 186 000 square metres to productive use and destroy an estimated 7 800 landmines. Halo will also provide mine risk education (MRE) to vulnerable communities and prosthetic limbs to landmine survivors.”

“The remaining US$750 000 will enable Apopo to start clearing landmines from the Sengwe Wildlife Corridor in Masvingo province that connects Gonarezhou National Park to Kruger National Park. During this project, Apopo will return 214 200 square metres to productive use and provide mine risk education to vulnerable communities,” he said.

Mr Nichols said Apopo will co-ordinate its operations with the Gonarezhou Conservation Trust, a partnership between the Zimbabwean Parks and Wildlife Management Authority and the Frankfurt Zoological Society, to ensure the demining operations support both conservation and development objectives.

He said the project also complements USAID programmes to support community-based natural resource management, provide climate-smart agricultural technologies and improve value chains so communities can sell their products for a fair market price.

