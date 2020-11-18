Patrick Chitumba, Midlands Bureau Chief

A sombre atmosphere this week engulfed Banure village in the Holy Cross area under Chief Chirumanzu in Mvuma district after a pack of marauding hyenas killed a man and dragged him from his bedroom hut before devouring him.

Only the man’s legs, arms and the head were recovered.

Mr Tendai Maseka (46) was attacked by six hyenas which pushed open his bedroom hut door before dragging him out and feasting on his flesh on Monday night.

The now deceased who was staying alone and had just returned from a beer drink, was attacked around 11pm by the scavengers as he cried in vain for help.

Zimbabwe National Parks Authority (Zimparks) communications manager, Mr Tinashe Farawo confirmed the incident.

He said Zimparks rangers had been deployed to the area to track and kill the hyenas which have become a menace in the area where they have also killed livestock.

“I can confirm that a Chirumanzu man, Mr Tendai Maseka was attacked, killed and eaten by six hyenas on Monday night. He was dragged from his bedroom and devoured by the hyenas. A villager found Mr Maseka’s remains on Tuesday morning before alerting other members of the community and Zimparks rangers. The spoor of the pack of hyenas was seen at the scene,” said Mr Farawo.

He said the same hyenas are believed to have also killed six cattle and several goats in the same area.

“Zimparks rangers are on the ground tracking down the hyenas which have become a menace in the area. Members of the public are advised to stay alert as these hyenas are now invading homes and attacking people,” said Mr Farawo.

Chirumanzu District Development Coordinator, Mr Vafias Hlabati said Mr Maseka could not get assistance as homesteads in the resettlement area where he was staying are far apart.

“Fellow villagers say the now deceased Mr Tendai Maseka was last seen on Monday night leaving a Holy Cross business centre where he was drinking beer. His remains were then found outside his bedroom hut the following morning and indications were that he was dragged from the hut by the hyenas which later devoured him,” said Mr Hlabati.

He said police and officials from Zimparks who visited the homestead following a report discovered some struggle marks indicating that the deceased battled the hyenas from his bedroom hut.

“There was blood all over the bedroom meaning these hyenas attacked him while he was in his bedroom and later dragged him outside and devoured him,” said Mr Hlbati.

Like this: Like Loading...