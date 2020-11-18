Mkhululi Ncube, Chronicle Reporter

PARENTS of John Tallach Secondary School in Ntabazinduna, Matabeleland North province are meeting this afternoon to find out how best they can assist the school after 100 pupils and teachers tested Covid-19 positive.

The school’s Development Committee (SDC) representative Mr Zibusiso Ncube said the outbreak is receiving the highest attention from Government and as the SDC they want to play their part in assisting the affected pupils and teachers.

He also said the Free Presbyterian Church of Scotland which runs the school has also been very supportive.

“As the SDC we are meeting today. We want to look after our kids and teachers. We are concerned about their welfare. Food has to be provided because the school is in isolation for 14 days. We will connect virtually with the head who is on the ground so that he updates us on what is needed,” he said.

Mr Ncube said his committee will do all within its power to ensure the outbreak is contained and the situation returns to normal in the shortest possible time.

“We will leave the Government to take care of the medical side while we attend to the welfare of pupils and teachers,” said Mr Ncube.

He appealed to members of the public to desist from sending unverified information which is causing panic to pupils, teachers and parents.

“People are putting the head under unnecessary pressure. The affected kids have parents and some of the information is causing panic. The situation is under control and we are working closely with the Government officials to manage the outbreak. Members of the public should desist from speading falsehoods regarding the situation at the school,” he said. —themkhust

Like this: Like Loading...