Mthabisi Tshuma, Business Correspondent

VICE-PRESIDENT Kembo Mohadi will tommorow officially open a new business complex, which was built at a cost of about US$2,5 million and has created 104 jobs in the Makhado area of Beitbridge.

The complex was built by Matabeleland South-based business concern, Toppick Investments, as part of its drive to develop the area. It houses a lodge, fuel service station, Internet cafe, bakery, supermarket, salon, bar, restaurant, mechanical workshops, conferencing hall, hardware and braai units.

Toppick Investments chief executive officer, Mr Danisa Moyo confirmed the event saying the new infrastructure project was done by local companies, thereby creating job opportunities.

“The project started in June 2019 and it’s a new facility built by a local company Toppick Investments (Pvt) Ltd. The project has so far created 104 jobs for locals drawn from Beitbridge, Gwanda and Bulawayo,” he said.

“It was built by local contractors and will continue benefiting the local community notably farmers who will supply most of the consumables including beef, vegetables, fruits, chickens and other ancillary services.”

Located at about 100km from Beitbridge town (along Beitbridge-Bulawayo highway) the mall is strategically located to accommodate people travelling to Gwanda, Bulawayo, Victoria Falls among other places coming from South Africa. As the tourism sector is gradually re-opening, the facility is expected to benefit from renewed business interest.

“The location is also good to those wanting to go to Tuli National Park via Zezani, which is about 65km away or those wanting to visit tourist resorts and safaris between Gwanda and Beitbridge District.

“These include Bubye Valley, Zhovhe Dam, Sentinel safaris, Nottingham Estates and Maramani communal lands, which falls under the greater Mapungubwe Trans frontier Conservation Area,” said Mr Moyo.

He added that the complex has fulfilled President Mnangagwa’s mantra of facilitating infrastructure development in line with Vision 2030.

“The project has impacted highly in upgrading not only this place but Beitbridge and Gwanda since it is on the boundary of the two towns. It also contributed highly on the infrastructure development as envisaged by the Government’s Vision 2030,” said Mr Moyo.

“The lodge will also be a relief to those coming for farming and rural research projects between Gwanda and Beitbridge district.

“The service station will also enhance mechanised farming activities to farms around the Gwanda and Beitbridge west and also help address fuel and vehicle recovery services along the Beitbridge Bulawayo highway.”

Mr Moyo said the opening up of the facility would help transform the area in line with the Government thrust of

Facilitating rural transformation.

Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Minister, Mangaliso Ndlovu, is also expected to attend the event and lead the process of planting trees.

“We have a project where we planted several mopane, baobab and marula trees around Makhado to replace trees cut down during the construction works,” said Mr Moyo. — [email protected]_mthire

Like this: Like Loading...