Elena Teslova

Russia has signed agreements on local production of Russian vaccines with China and India, President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

In addition, the Russian Direct Investment Fund cut deals with India and Brazil on cooperation in the third phase of Sputnik V vaccine trials, Putin said speaking at the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) video summit.

“The Russian Direct Investment Fund has signed agreements with Indian and Brazilian partners to conduct clinical trials of the Sputnik V vaccine, and with pharmaceutical companies in China and India to open centers for the production of Russian vaccines in these countries, not only for their own needs, but also for third countries,” Putin said.

He also urged BRICS leaders to accelerate the opening of a center for the development and research of vaccines.

Putin stressed that the current task is to make the existing anti-coronavirus vaccines available to public to launch their mass production.

“It is very important to combine efforts to mass produce these products in a wide civil circulation,” he said.- extracted from aa.com.tr.

