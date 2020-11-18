Online Reporter

THE United States embassy in Harare on Wednesday pledged about US$3 million for demining projects in Zimbabwe.

The funds are expected to protect people from landmines in support of Government’s goal to safely clear all minefields by 2025.

In a statement, US Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr Brian Nichols said: “Longstanding US support for humanitarian demining in Zimbabwe has destroyed more than 38 000 landmines, returned 8,1 square kilometres of land to productive use, and educated over 10 100 people about the dangers of landmines. We are proud to continue saving lives and facilitating sustainable development through humanitarian demining”.

It is anticipated that US$2,25 million will be allocated to support the HALO Trust’s ongoing demining operations in Mashonaland Central.

The remaining $750 000 will enable APOPO to start clearing landmines from the Sengwe Wildlife Corridor in Masvingo that connects Gonarezhou National Park to Kruger National Park.

