POLICE in Malawi have arrested prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary Bushiri after the couple skipped bail in South Africa where they are on trial for various charges related to fraud and money laundering.

In a statement on Wednesday, Malawi Police Service spokesperson, Senior Superintendent James Kadadzera, said the couple handed themselves to police following a manhunt which began on Tuesday.

“This is in response to a warrant of arrest issued by Interpol Pretoria on November 16, 2020,” he said.

“The two are on trial in South Africa and are believed to have absconded their bail conditions.

“The police launched a manhunt yesterday to arrest the couple. However, the prophet and his wife handed themselves over to the police at Area 30, Wednesday November I8, 2020 when they got wind of their impending arrest.”

Senior Superintendent Kadadzera said Malawi police will record statements from the couple and allow other legal processes to follow.

It is still not clear how the Bushiris escaped from South Africa.

Bushiri is a millionaire prophet who commands a huge following in South Africa and also has a large legion of followers in Zimbabwe.

