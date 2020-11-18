Sports Reporter

RONALD PFUMBIDZAI’S side, Bloemfontein Celtic, have been advised against participating in Africa, throwing into doubt the Zimbabwean international’s supposed return to interclub competition.

Celtic legend Lebohang Kukame told KickOff it would not be wise for the club to take part in the CAF Confederation Cup as it is not financially viable.

Siwelele will face AS Maniema Union of the Democratic Republic of Congo in the preliminary round of the 2020/21 competition.

The first leg will take place from November 27-29.

John Maduka’s side qualified for the continental competition after finishing as runners-up in last season’s Nedbank Cup.

“You know what, I think as a team and again for the people of Bloemfontein, I believe that team is a big team and for them to showcase their talent in Africa is a good thing for them in terms of growth so that people will know about Bloemfontein Celtic of South Africa,” Kukame told KickOff.com.

“With Celtic going out there, people will know there is a team called Celtic. It’s going to benefit Bloemfontein as a whole, and it’s going to promote the Celtic brand you understand.

“But when I look into their affairs right now, for me I don’t think it’s a good idea because I believe with the information that I’ve got, there are a few players that are still waiting for their promised agreement from the management. But I don’t want to dwell more on that because I don’t have facts.”

Pfumbidzai’s last dance on Africa’s interclub stage was back in 2017 when he featured for CAPS United in the Champions League.

