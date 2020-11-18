Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

A total of five films have won the Bioskop Zimbabwe Short Film Competition 2020 out of 42 films submitted.

The festival, which kicked off on the October 30, continues on until November 30.

The five films were judged by an esteemed panel of judges, with both a local and global view of the film industry. The panel consisted of Sibongile Mlambo (Hollywood Actress), Thomas Brickhill (Director – Cook Off), Valerio Caruso (Director – Cineuropa), Fibby Kioria (Program Director – Maisha Film Lab Uganda) and Leroy Gopal (South Africa based Award Winning Actor).

“We’re delighted to announce the winners of this year’s inaugural short film competition. 42 films were submitted this year from filmmakers across Zimbabwe, as well as Zimbabwean filmmakers in the diaspora. The selection was then whittled down to the final 5 winning films,” said Paper Bag Africa.

The competition was broken down into five categories: Best Narrative, Best Cinematography, Best Sound Editing, Best Documentary Short and Best Diaspora Short.

The winners in each category will receive a cash prize and an award statue designed by the acclaimed Bulawayo based multi-media sculptor and visual artiste, Danisile Ncube.

Below is a list of the winning films

Best Narrative – 18 Months Later Best Cinematography – Love in Lockdown Best Sound Editing – Petrichor Best Documentary – Mass Drug Administration Best Diaspora – Who is the Witch?

