Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

TAKASHINGA were on Tuesday officially crowned champions of the inaugural National Premier League (NPL) after finally getting their hands on the winners’ trophy at the tournament’s awards ceremony held at Harare Sports Club.

Zimbabwe Cricket chairman, Tavengwa Mukuhlani presented Takashinga with their trophy which came with medals and a US$10 000 cheque. Also present at the awards ceremony were ZC acting managing director Givemore Makoni, director of cricket Hamilton Masakadza and NPL chairman Nicholas Singo.

The Highfield-based side became the first champions of the 45-over new national club competition that was concluded at the beginning of November. Runners-up Midwest walked away with medals and US$5 000 in prize money.

In terms of individual prizes, Takashinga captain Roy Kaia won the player of the tournament accolade for his consistent all-round performances during the NPL campaign. Midwest skipper Tarisai Musakanda, who scored 307 runs including a century and a fifty, was voted as the best batsman.

The top bowler award went to Malcolm Chikuwa of Gladiators who claimed a total of 23 wickets, including a best return of seven for 16 runs, in eight matches. For leading Takashinga to six victories in their eight matches, Erick Chauluka was named as coach of the tournament.

@Mdawini_29

Like this: Like Loading...