Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Acting Sports Editor

ACCORDING to the Cambridge online dictionary, self-defeating is defined as something that causes or makes worse the problem it was designed to avoid or solve.

Around late 2016 or early 2017, the Confederation of African Football (Caf) announced the freezing of all football courses, especially the highest level that it was offering, Caf A on the understanding that it wanted to review the syllabus. They said they wanted to standardise the Caf A syllabus so that it was offering the same content as any other course be it in Europe or Asia so that African coaches can also go straight into the dugout anywhere in the world unlike the then scenario where the Caf A course was only recognised in Africa while expatriate coaches holding even Uefa B or some dingy qualification would come straight and head clubs or even national teams on the continent.

That was indeed a bold move by the Caf leadership led by president Ahmad Ahmad. It was a move meant to uplift the standard of the game on the continent and also tell the world that we are no longer minnows but part of the bigger football family.

The problem, however is that since the freezing of the course, Caf is yet to restart the programme, nearly five years later, in the process disfranchising a number of technical brains in the continent. What is even more sad is that they insist that only Caf A holders be allowed to sit on the bench for clubs. Our own Zifa also blindly followed without holding Caf to task on why they should enforce such a directive.

This decision by Caf to insist on Caf A holders means that young and technically gifted coaches who might want to get the qualification will not be privileged to coach at the highest level of football in the continent.

It is strange how they set barometers based on an examination that is not being offered. How do you expect to get the right personnel when the examination is not on offer?

This week, Zimbabwe Caf Champions League representatives FC Platinum got the shock of their lives when they were informed by Zifa that Caf had turned down their application to have coach Pieter De Jongh be exempted and sit on the bench in their matches. Caf, read the letter penned by the Zifa communications and competitions manager Xolisani Gwesela, said only Uefa Pro licence holders are exempted. The Dutchman is a holder of Uefa A licence.

What this means is that De Jongh must either acquire a Uefa Pro licence or get a Caf A coaching badge for him to guide the platinum miners from the bench. Even if the Dutchman would have been eager to get a Caf A badge, how was that going to be possible when the examination is not being offered?

This hard stance but clearly misplaced position by Caf is just retrogressive to the development of football in Africa, not because a European has been affected but even for our own local coaches.

Joel Luphahla took Telone to the Premier Soccer League but found himself being re-assigned to another portfolio simply because he did not have the Caf A badge. In Malawi, the FA saw no wisdom in enforcing the Caf A rule and settled instead for Caf B as a minimum requirement.

There is need for football associations on the continent to take a stance against this until the courses are re-introduced because while the initial objective was certainly good, it’s now proving to be self-defeating.

With Caf elections on next year, aspiring candidates might use this lackadaisical approach to reintroduce Caf A course to hit back at Caf president Ahmad.

