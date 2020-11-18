Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

EACH province will provide two athletes per event at the National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe (Naaz) Inter-provincial Championships that will take place at White City Stadium on November 29.

The government has given the event the greenlight to go ahead under strict covid-19 guidelines. The event was initially set for last month but was postponed.

Only five track events will be staged on the day 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m and 5 000m.Relay races have been scrapped.

“No spectators will be allowed into the venue. Only athletes and supporting staff will be allowed entry. That is why we reduced the number of athletes to only two athletes per event per province men and women.

“We will only use one gate along Hyde Park road all the other gates at the stadium will be locked. Those allowed access will be screened at the gate and their details recorded.

“The media will be allowed of course,” said Manuel Mpofu, the Bulawayo Athletics Board (Bab) chairperson.

He added: “Our draft programme is in place, stadium has been booked, infra-red thermometers and sanitisers have been done. We are ready for the event; Provinces are sending their entries it’s all systems go.”

Naaz has indicated that it wants to hold atleast two competitions before the end of the year.

[email protected]

Like this: Like Loading...