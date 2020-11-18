Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

ZIMBABWE has recorded three more Covid-19 deaths , two of them in Bulawayo in the last 24 hours bringing to 260 the number of people who have succumbed to the virus.

According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care, two deaths were reported in Bulawayo which now has 68 people who have succumbed to the virus and the other one was recorded in Mashonaland Central.

48 new cases, 47 of them local and one a returnee from Tanzania, were also reported bringing the total number of cases to 8 945.

“As of 17 November 2020, Zimbabwe has recorded 8 945 confirmed cases including 8 164 recoveries and 260 deaths,” reads the statement.

“Forty-eight new cases and two deaths were reported in the last 24 hours while one death was added to Mashonaland Central after an audit of outcomes was completed. The seven-day rolling average for new cases remains at 48.”

The Ministry stated that new cases were reported in Matabeleland North which had 16, Bulawayo with 13, Mashonaland East and Midlands which had six each.

Masvingo and Mashonaland Central provinces had five and two new cases respectively.

There were 49 new recoveries reported in Midlands, Bulawayo, Mashonaland East, Matabeleland North and Mashonaland Central while the national recovery rate stands at 91,3 percent.

Active cases went down to 521 from 524.

A total of 875 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests were done and positivity rate was 5.5 percent.

[email protected]

Like this: Like Loading...