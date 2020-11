Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, have been arrested at their home in Malawi this morning.

Rainbow Television Malawi reported on Wednesday that Malawian police officers raided the fugitive’s home in Lilongwe and took the couple into custody.

The two fled South Africa at the weekend while out of police custody on bail after being arrested for allegations of fraud and money laundering… -TimesLive

More to follow…

