UNITED STATES-BASED Zimbabwean rising contemporary singer, songwriter and performer Julian King said working with different nationalities had enhanced his diversity and creativity.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

In an interview with NewsDay Life &Style, Julian King, born Julian Lennon Kanombirira, said his music carried a unique international sound and could stretch from deep devotional worship songs to Afro-pop dance tunes.

“Through my compositions, I want to inspire people to be the best version of themselves. This explains my approach to music, diverse yet always carrying a positive message grounded on biblical principles,” he said.

“While I was at Africa University I worked with Angolans, Congolese and Nigerians in music and I believe this enriched my diversity and creativity in the area.”

Julian King said there was not much difference being home or away.

“It takes grace and doing your part to make it work when doing music in a foreign land just like anywhere else. God is doing His part and I am doing the most I can,” he said.

Julian King released the single God Loves You as an appetiser to his forthcoming extended play (EP) titled You Make Me Strong that will be launched on November 26 in Dallas Texas.

He said his latest offering God Loves You reflects on the turbulent year.

“Our latest song God Loves You carries a timely message considering how turbulent the year 2020 has been. This year has been turbulent, we lost loved ones, we faced a global pandemic and there was political violence and civil unrest all around the world, but God kept us and made us strong through it all,” he said.

“This song comes on the backdrop of our hit track Rwendo shot and recorded in Dallas Texas. The song Rwendo which is still in rotation is an undeniable jam and antidote for everyone facing depression or feeling discouraged.”

Julian King said the dominant message in his forthcoming EP was about a call to God to make His people strong enough to endure hardships.

He said his business background had helped in the growth of his musical career as he applied the knowledge in music strategies.

He said among his role models are gospel stars Michael Mahendere, American singers Travis Greene and Jonathan McReynolds and Anselmo Ralph from Angola.

Off the stage, Julian King has toured South Carolina, Mississippi, Kansas and Texas, raising funds for scholarships for thousands of children from disadvantaged backgrounds at Africa University.

 Follow Winstone on

Twitter @widzoanto

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw

Like this: Like Loading...