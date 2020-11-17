Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Gwanda Correspondent

VILLAGERS in Gwanda have launched the rebuild Gwanda Ward 1 campaign in a bid to repair infrastructure that was damaged by rains that were accompanied by violent winds last week.

About 62 homes and five schools in Ward 1 were damaged by rains which hit the area on Tuesday last week. Twelve of the homesteads were completely destroyed leaving families homeless.

One of the figures behind the campaign, Mr Khumbulani Maphosa said the initiative was a call for various stakeholders within and outside Gwanda to assist affected families.

He said they want to raise money to buy cement, roofing sheets, brick force, among other building materials.

Mr Thulani Moyo said they were also requesting for money to buy food as some families lost their supplies after they were destroyed by rain.

“As villagers from Ward 1 we decided to come up with this campaign to rebuild 62 homesteads and repair five schools that were damaged by rains. 12 of these homesteads were completely destroyed and need all huts to be rebuilt. Our major priority is to build at least one building for these 12 homesteads as the families are desperate,” he said.

“Some of them are putting up with their neighbours or relatives while most of them are using their damaged homes.

So far, we have managed to purchase 18 bags of cement over the past three days and we still need more as each homestead will require five bags. We also need to buy zinc sheets. We are calling on stakeholders from within and outside Gwanda to assist in this cause.”

Mr Maphosa said the situation requires urgent attention considering that it is now the rainy season. He said the affected schools also need to be repaired so that the learning process is not be disturbed. Mrs Thobekile Nyathi from Nkazhe Village said it was the duty of the entire community to work towards assisting affected families.

“This incident isn’t a loss to the affected families only but the entire community. As Nkazhe Village we have 13 families that were severely affected. We realised that we couldn’t just sit and wait for Government to intervene but we had to do something to assist our fellow villagers who are in despair. With the little we have and other resources which we can get from other stakeholders’ people can be assisted significantly. Two schools in our village namely Nkazhe Primary and Secondary were also affected,” she said.

Ward 1 councillor, Stanford Nkala said 10 of the 12 families that had their homes completely destroyed were living in makeshift structures which are not conducive if more rains were received.

He said some families had covered their rooftops with tents while others had placed back zinc sheets while their walls had been partly destroyed.

“For some of the affected people it’s as good as they are sleeping in the open and if rains come again, they will be further affected. They need to be assisted as soon as possible. We appeal to anyone who can assist to contribute something. Our main worry is shelter for these people,” he said.

Clr Nkala said five villages had been affected in his ward namely Masholomoshe, Nkazhe, Matshiya, Matshetsheni and Magedleni villages. He said affected schools were Masholomoshe Primary, Nkazhe Primary and Secondary as well as Matshiya and Matshetsheni Primary Schools.

Acting Gwanda District Development Coordinator (DDC) who is the chairperson of the Gwanda District Civil Protection Unit (CPU) Committee, Mr Thulani Moyo said they conducted an assessment on the extent of the damage and a report had been submitted to the national CPU. He said they were awaiting assistance. — @DubeMatutu

