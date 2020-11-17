Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

Following the introduction of new pageant, Zimbabwe Miss Tourism World, there has been confusion among pageant lovers who had become accustomed to Miss Tourism Zimbabwe.

Last month, pageant lovers were introduced to Zimbabwe Miss Tourism World but many thought it was just a vice versa of words for the same old Miss Tourism Zimbabwe pageant.

The organisers of the Zimbabwe Miss Tourism World have explained that the two pageants are different.

“The difference between Zimbabwe Miss Tourism World and Miss Tourism Zimbabwe is that Sarah Mpofu (Miss Tourism Zimbabwe licence holder) runs the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA)’s Miss Tourism Zimbabwe and their winner contests at Miss Tourism International.

“We have the Zimbabwean licence for Miss Tourism World, an event that’s organised by Golden International Cooperation of China,” said the new pageant’s organiser, Tapfumaneyi Banhire who is the general manager of 24/7.

Turning to preparations for their pageant, Banhire said they successfully held auditions for Zimbabwe Miss Tourism World this past weekend ahead of the pageant slated for November 24 in Harare.

From the Southern region, five contestants were selected from a total of 12 participants countrywide and these are Nozipho Ndlovu, Celine Sialumba, Patience Nomazulu Gumbo, Onesimo (Miss Nust) and Irene Tuturu.

“The auditions had models from Matabeleland North, South and Bulawayo provinces. The finalists will in Harare on November 21 and then proceed to Chinhoyi University of Technology Hotel where their boot camp will be until 24 November.

“The pageant’s finals will be held at The Venue in Avondale, Harare on 24 November starting at 6pm,” Banhire said.

Zimbabwe Miss Tourism World winner will represent the country at the Miss Tourism World finals to be held in China next month.

16 models short-listed for Miss Summer Strides finale

Sixteen models are through to the Miss Summer Strides finals to be held next month.

The semi-finals were held at Lavinia Gardens in Bulawayo where 26 models took to the ramp and the finals will be at the same venue on December 5.

Those who made it to the finals are Elaine “Ginger Ellie” Ncube, Anita Wangisi, Sibonginkosi Mguni, Rebecca Chiwona, Samantha Maphosa, Nozipho Ndlovu, Shamiso Fambisa, Vanessa Tsuro, Brenda Mudereri, Tinotenda Mufpudze, Joleen Marara, Faith Dube, Celine Siyalumba, Samantha Y Chimbhondah, Felicia Maphosa and Nokukhanya Nkomo.

Sipho Mazibuko who is the founder of the pageant said she was impressed by the quality of models and music talent showcased by the young generation.

“The event was a huge success. People came in their numbers and I was shocked by the attendance. Twenty six contestants from different parts of the country participated in the semi-finals and 16 finalists were chosen,” Mazibuko said.

Entertainment at the pageant which is making its return after more than a decade, was provided by Mzoe 7, the Vintage cousins, Msiz’Kay and up-and-coming musician Stifla who was quite a hit. Entertainers who will perform at the finals are yet to be unveiled.

