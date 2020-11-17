Thandeka Moyo, Health reporter

JOHN Tallach Secondary School’s Development Committee (SDC) has said the learning institution where 100 pupils have tested Covid-19 positive observed health guidelines but the virus could have penetrated into the school when non examination classes resumed lessons.

73 of the affected pupils are asymptomatic, while 27 have mild symptoms and more tests are being conducted.

John Tallach’s SDC representative Mr Zibusiso Ncube said the standard operating procedures put in place were observed and the majority of pupils who tested positive were asymptomatic.

He said school authorities suspect the global pandemic could have penetrated into the school when non examination classes travelled back to resume their studies.

Examination classes resumed lessons on September 28. Grade Six, Form Three and Form Five classes reopen on October 26 and the rest of the pupils reopened on November 9.

“The systems we put in place in line with the ministry guidelines implemented globally proved to be efficient as the learners who presented with the symptoms were quickly identified and they got medical attention,” he said.

“We have observed numerous posts on various media fora which has caused panic amongst the parents and guardians. We urge everyone to be responsible and ensure there is verification with the officials from the Ministry and the school on the exact number of cases as the spreading of inaccurate data is reckless, dangerous and traumatic.”

Acting Matabeleland North Provincial Medical Director (PMD) Dr Munekayi Padingani said they were first called to test five suspected cases and the results were positive.

He said by Monday, the figure had risen to 100.

“By Monday 100 pupils had tested positive with 73 having mild symptoms and 27 are asymptomatic,” he said.

