FC Platinum have been plunged into a crisis ahead of their Confederation of African Football Champions League preliminary round clash with Costa do Sol of Mozambique after Caf turned down a request for exemption from their coach Pieter De Jongh.

A statement from the Zimbabwe Football Association on Thursday said that Caf had not granted De Jongh an exemption to take charge of the team. De Jongh is a holder of a Uefa A coaching qualification secured in his home country but Caf A is required for the Dutchman to give instructions to his players in the Champions League.

“The Confederation of African Football (Caf) has turned down Hendrikus Pieter De Jongh and FC Platinum’s request for an exemption to allow the head coach to sit on the bench during Caf interclub matches. De Jongh is a holder of a Uefa A license obtained in his native country Netherlands. A Caf A coaching license is a prerequisite for all coaches who participate in Caf inter-club competitions,’’ said Zifa.

Coaches who acquired their coaching qualifications outside the African continent are required to apply for exemption from Caf, with only those with pro licences exempted.

“For coaches from other confederations and those who were trained outside Africa, only valid Pro license holders are exempted. Caf Club Licensing criterion on administration and personnel demands that all persons should be qualified for positions that they hold within football structures. To complement Caf’s stance on promoting professionalisation of the game, the Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) has also been gradually enforcing club licensing dictates in the elite league,’’ Zifa said.

FC Platinum last month parted ways with assistant coach Lizwe Sweswe who had reportedly fallen out with De Jongh. Days later, Sweswe was snapped up by Zifa Central Region Division One side, Trukumb Mine on a four year contract.

With de Jongh not allowed to coach Pure Platinum Play, the three-times in a row Zimbabwean champions have a crisis. Patrick Mandizha, the remaining assistant coach does not have a Caf A qualification, which leaves them with no coach for the Champions League.

