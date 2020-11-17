Mthabisi Tshuma, Business Correspondent

VICE President Kembo Mohadi is expected to open the newly built state of business complex in Makhado in Beitbridge on Friday.

Build and operated by Matabeleland South based business concern, Toppick Investments, the Complex is projected to have cost at around USD$2,5 million.

The complex houses a lodge, fuel service station, Internet cafe, bakery, supermarket, saloon, bar, restaurant, mechanical workshops, conferencing hall, hardware and braai area.

In an interview ahead of the official launch Toppick Investments chief executive officer Mr Danisa Moyo said the infrastructure has created hundreds of employments to the locals

He said in constructing the site, they used local companies in a bid to play their part in reviving the economic sector which hard hit many businesses due to the novel coronavirus.

“The project started in June 2019 and it’s a new project built by a local company Toppick Investments (PVT) LTD.

“The project has so far created 104 jobs for people from the local community drawn around around Beitbridge, Gwanda and Bulawayo.

“It was was built by local contractors. It will continue benefiting the local community notably farmers who will supply most of the consumables including beef, vegetables, fruits, chickens and other ancillary services,” said Mr Moyo.

Located 100km from Beitbridge town (along Beitbridge-Bulawayo) Highway the mall is strategically located to accommodate people travelling to Gwanda, Bulawayo, Victoria Falls among other places coming from South Africa.

As the tourism sector is gradually re-opening and the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) introducing a campaign ZimBHO #Vakatsha campaign to promote domestic tourism, the lodge will serve its purpose of luring tourists.

“The location is also good to those wanting to go to Tuli National Parks via Zezani which is about 65km away or those wanting to visit tourists resorts and safaris between Gwanda and Beitbridge district.

“These include Bubye valley, Zhovhe Dam, Sentinel safaris, Nottingham Estates, Maramani communal lands which falls under the greater Mapungubwe Trans frontier Conservation Area,” said Mr Moyo.

He added that the complex has fulfilled President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s mantra of facilitating infrastructure development through Vision 2030.

“The project has impacted highly in upgrading not only this place but Beitbridge and Gwanda since it is on the boundary of the two towns. It also contributed highly on the infrastructure development as envisaged by the Government’s Vision 2030.

“The lodge will also be a relief to those coming for farming and rural research projects between Gwanda and Beitbridge district,” he said.

Mr Moyo reiterated that the service will boost productivity of the region’s agriculture sector.

“The service station will also enhance mechanised farming activities to farms around the Gwanda and Beitbridge west and also help address fuel and vehicle recovery services along the Beitbridge Bulawayo highway.

“The setting up of this business venture will help transform the area as part of the Government

rural transformation initiative,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr Moyo said Minister of Environment, Climate Change, Tourism and International Trade Mangaliso Ndlovu will lead in a tree planting ceremony after the official opening.

“We have a project where we planted several mopane, baobab and marula trees around the Makhado

to replace trees cut down during the construction works,” said Mr Moyo.

