Musician, Clopas Sikhosana from Nkayi is nominated for the Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards (BAA) and people want to make sure his experience at the awards ceremony is memorable.

Sikhosana of the Ngizokulimaza ngebeat fame, became an Internet sensation earlier this year after his video clip of a Covid-19 song – Isomiso went viral on social media. After watching the clip, which most enjoyed, they started asking where the artiste was from and if he had more music.

The likes of musician Madlela Skhobokhobo, after establishing that Sikhosana was from Nkayi, traveled there in search of him. They brought him to Bulawayo where, with the help of several entertainment players and journalist Zenzele Ndebele, Sikhosana managed to record his debut album after 14 years of strumming his guitar.

Ever since then, a lot of people have been following Sikhosana’s music journey and they are impressed as he is doing very well, even twerking for crowds as he performs.

Following news of his Roil BAA nomination in the Outstanding newcomer across all genres, Ndebele and Madlela have once again teamed up to ensure the artiste has a memorable experience at the RoilBAAs.

The two are mobilising funds which they want to use to buy an outfit for Sikhosana which he will wear at the red carpet event. Sikhosana will be gracing the awards for the first time.

Posting on Twitter, Zenzele tweeted: “Skhosana Buhlungu was nominated in the Roil Byo Arts Awards for Outstanding Newcomer. Please help us make his awards experience most memorable.

“You can contribute in cash or kind via @MadlelaDlelas +263778726592. We want him to get award outfit and a few essentials,” tweeted Ndebele.

The awards are set to be held at City Hall in Bulawayo on November 28.

It seems being an Internet sensation is paying off for Sikhosana as he is getting invited to perform at corporate events.

