Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE have qualification for the Africa Cup of Nations in their own hands after results went their way in match day four of the qualifiers in Group H on Monday.

The Warriors came from behind to draw 2-2 with Algeria at the National Sports Stadium. Skipper Knowledge Musona struck a beautiful free kick to pull one back for Zimbabwe after they had gone 2-0 down before the 40th minute. Musona’s goal and some changes in the second half by coach Zdravko Logarusic fired up Zimbabwe to mount a comeback.

Prince Dube displayed why he should have started the match with a goal scored eight minutes before the final whistle to earn a point for the Warriors. Dube proved Logarusic wrong with his eighth goal in just 12 appearances in national colours.

Crucially for Zimbabwe, Botswana defeated Zambia 1-0 in Francistown to earn their first win of the qualifiers, which left Chipolopolo, who could have moved into second place had they won and Zimbabwe lost now at the bottom of the log. The Zebras are now third with four points.

Algeria with 10 points have booked a ticket to Cameroon while Zimbabwe, Botswana and Zambia will fight for the remaining slot in the group.

Zimbabwe, with five points have all the advantage as they have an away fixture against Botswana before taking on Zambia at home. Botswana and Zambia still have to face Algeria, which makes things a lot easier for the Warriors because chances of the reigning African champions losing to the Southern African countries are highly unlikely.

The Warriors can afford to draw against Botswana and then beat Zambia to qualify. Even draws against Botswana and Zambia can still do provided Algeria beats the two countries.

@Mdawini_29

Like this: Like Loading...