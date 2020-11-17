Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

Prominent bar proprietor, Tapiwa Gandiwa who is now running Palace Hotel in Bulawayo has unveiled plans to promote the region’s artistes at the hotel as he wants the city to once again attract tourists.

Palace Hotel which is situated in the CBD is one of the oldest buildings in the City of Kings and Queens. Back then, it was a key destination for tourists who wanted to experience the city and its history, something Gandiwa wants to revive.

In terms of entertainment, the venue is known to have been a hub for mainly music and dance outfits, giving many a much-needed breakthrough. Every weekend, the venue would come to life with various artistes entertaining crowds outdoors. Even if they were not performing, most artistes would patronise the venue such that it became their go to place.

Gandiwa said he recently got the hotel’s lease after it had indefinitely closed before the start of the lockdown in March this year. He said he is now renovating the hotel to ensure it is in a perfect condition.

He said he is hoping that by the time government gives the entertainment sector the green light to resume operations, renovations will be complete.

“Since back then, the hotel supported artistes by giving them a platform to perform. In turn, the artistes benefitted from their interaction with tourists who booked at the hotel as they admired the greatness of Bulawayo.

“Through this, artistes created links, even getting trips overseas after thrilling the international tourists. I want to bring this back as my hope is to rejuvenate Bulawayo and make our artistes great again,” said Gandiwa.

“It’s time we start seeing these young artistes going abroad as was the case with groups like Iyasa. All this can be done through coming together and giving artistes the rightful space.”

Gandiwa who is also the Skittle Inn bar and nightclub proprietor said his recent academic qualification of a PhD in Information Science and Business Management with the University of Western Cape in Capetown has given him the zeal to see a successful tourism and entertainment sector.

