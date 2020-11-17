Chronicle Reporter

ZIMBABWE has recorded 68 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24-hour cycle, bringing the total number of cases to 8 897.

No deaths were recorded yesterday. The total number of people who have succumbed to the deadly virus now stands at 257 while the national recovery rate stands at 91,2 percent.

According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care, the 68 new cases are local cases with the highest number, 27 having been reported in Matabeleland North province. Bulawayo recorded 16 new cases while Manicaland recorded the least number: one case.

“As of November 16, 2020 Zimbabwe, has now recorded 8 897 confirmed cases, 8 116 recoveries and 257 deaths,” reads the statement.

“Twenty new recoveries were reported and the national recovery rate stands at 91,2 percent and active case go up to 524 today.”

So far, Bulawayo province has recorded 1 821 cases, 1 629 recoveries, 126 active cases and 66 deaths and Matabeleland South province has recorded 884 cases, 800 recoveries, 112 active cases and eight deaths, while Matabeleland North has 267 cases, 152 recoveries, three active cases and three deaths.

