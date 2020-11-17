Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

SHE did not live to see her dream come to pass, but her friends have carried it through. Nicolla Khumalo died at a time she was mobilising resources to buy sanitary pads for the Highlanders Royals over a month ago.

Khumalo collapsed and died in South Africa and her friends have since taken over the responsibility to provide the Royals with sanitary pads.

Yesterday, friends of Khumalo donated the first batch of the 120 packs that they intend to give the Royals.

Mthokozisi Ncube, Minenhle Ndebele, Natasha Hungwe, Busi Ncube, Nothando Madonko and Ndaba Masango made the presentation at the club offices yesterday.

Speaking on behalf of the friends Nothando Madonko said: ” We are here today to handover sanitary wear for Highlanders Royals. We are happy to be doing this project for our late friend. We are happy that we have managed to see it through, this was what she wanted. We have other projects that we are lining up to keep on supporting the team.”

Highlanders Royals coordinator Sibekiwe Ndlovu said she was pleased Khumalo’s dream had come to fruitation.

“Khumalo had passion for women’s football and had promised to donate sanitary pads to the team once the borders open, she did not live to see her project through but we are happy and grateful as club to her friends who have taken it up to themselves to push her project through. We are pleased that Nicky’s dream has been realised,” said Ndlovu.

Bosso communications officer Ronald Moyo said the recognition of the girl child comes at a time when the club is on a campaign to make the stadiums a safe place for the girl child.

” We are grateful for this kind gesture. It goes well with our ongoing campaign to make the stadium a better place for women. The background of the campaign is that as a club, we have realized that despite the fact that football is a family sport, it has not been an accommodative space for women,” said Moyo.