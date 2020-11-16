Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

Gospel musician, Mai Mwamuka will next week launch her second album titled Jesu.

The launch which will be on Wednesday,will see Mai Mwamuka showcasing visuals for tracks on the album which will be streamed on her Facebook and YouTube pages as from 7PM.

The second album is a follow up to her debut album, Highly Lifted Up that won awards.

Mai Mwamuka who is behind the Panenyasha hit, said all is set for the launch with plans underway to stage a celebration gig once lockdown restrictions are eased.

The forthcoming album has among other tracks Akekho, Igama leNkosi, Totenda Jesu, Topupura, Nhasi Ndakura, Panenyasha remix, Baba Ndiregerei, Give thanks remix and Hakuna Hama.

Mai Mwamuka said she was overwhelmed by the love shown by locals who wanted to be part of her DVD’s recording.

“People are so excited about the album and many wanted to be part of the recording session. We however, had to select a few because of Covid-19 regulations.

“To make up, we’re hoping to have a concert to celebrate this album as well as the RoilBAA (Bulawayo Arts Awards) nomination, whether we win it or we don’t,” said Mai Mwamuka.

The musician is not new to hosting celebratory events as she did so two years ago after winning her first Roil Bulawayo Arts Award. She took the celebrations to Gweru, Victoria Falls and Masvingo after a successful celebration in Bulawayo. — @mthabisi_mthire.

Like this: Like Loading...