Grace Chingoma

Senior Sports Reporter

AFTER Algeria became the second team to qualify for the 2021 AFCON finals yesterday, Warriors fans are confident their team will accompany the Desert Foxes from Group H.

The qualifiers resume next year.

The African champions took their tally to 10 points, extending their unbeaten run to 22 matches, in all competitions.

But the Warriors fans were charmed with the way the hosts came from two goals to secure a draw at the National Sports Stadium.

Simbarashe Kamone tweeted that coach, Zdravko Logarusic, deserves more time and international friendlies to come up with a good team.

“The coach is tactically good. He is good at reading the game. Give him time and good preparation,” he tweeted.

Kumbi Mamombe also took to Twitter to salute the Warriors.

“Kuda (Mahachi) had that left wing on lockdown, it’s beautiful to watch Zimbabwe when we are at it, we dominated that second half, reducing Algeria, to long balls.

“Let’s keep this group together, use the friendly opportunities properly, as players get used to playing together we will be unstoppable.’’

Mpfana wepaMberengwa also hailed the Warriors on Twitter.

“Our boys did well and fought a good fight against a star-studded team.’’ Another fan, who only goes with the Twitter identity Brighton, urged the boys to always have a never-say-die attitude. “But, next time when we are down or not leading, the guys must not slow down their own tempo.

“The way they were reacting to the throw-ins and free-kicks was as if we were in the driving seat. I didn’t like the reaction,” he tweeted.

Another, fan by the Twitter identity, NhlaD1, said the team came to the party in the second half, particularly when the regular players were introduced, in the second period.

“They turned up second half. Mahachi, Lunga (Divine) and Karuru (Ovidy) were magnificent.’’

The consistent Tendayi Darikwa, who again was outstanding yesterday, was singled out for praise by Archietiniesha.

“Darikwa is a marvel to watch. You rarely see a defender who plays with such ease. A properly-groomed (player) from junior football. I hope we are learning.’’

Nelson Tambudzai also joined the debate. “Well done. Our coach, he knows what he is doing. What a brilliant performance from Lunga and Mahachi.’’ Baba Thandeka said this draw was a welcome result.

“Better to draw than lose. Well played Warriors. Coming from behind, and drawing against Algeria, is not an easy feat.

“Good luck in your next game guys.”

