Tafadzwa Zimoyo

Senior Arts Reporter

With just a month before the Worship Experience concert scheduled for Rainbow Towers, Harare, event hosts have introduced a “pay per view” slot for those who cannot make it to the show.

The show, which is being hosted by Kayse Connect, will see South African gospel singer Benjamin Dube sharing the stage with some local acts.

Local artistes billed to perform at the “family concert” include Minister Michael Mahendere, Janet Manyowa, Zimpraise Choir, Takesure Zamar, Baba naAmai Charamba and Gospel DJ Fungai, among others.

Speaking to The Herald Arts, show organiser Elton Kurima said due to coronavirus restrictions, the virtual platform is the way to go.

“We pray that by January 1, the global pandemic restrictions and guiding laws will be eased, but if not, we will stick to the 100 attendees requirement.

Janet Manyowa

“With my other team members, we have agreed that the concert have two modes of viewership thus the live concert and the pay per view system which is $2 where fans and guests can enjoy the same show together with those at the live concert.

“The system is more or the same like ‘America’s Got Talent’ where people can still enjoy the show in the comfort of their home. For those who have started purchasing their tickets ahead of the show we will make sure that they observe the Covid-19 laws,” he said.

He said they had already partnered with local media company Gateway Stream who will stream live the event.

Kurima said that comedian Prosper Ngomashi, affectionately known as Comic Pastor, and radio personality Yvonne Karichero have been listed as the hosts.

“Both hosts will serve for the live and pay per view. Only those who have paid will enjoy the show, there will be no additions. We are still looking at if we can record the live DVD. We do not want a lot of personnel as we have a limited numbers,” he said.

Contacted for comment, recently Maranatha Award Southern Africa winner Tembalami said was excited to be on the line-up and promised surprises.

“I am now a regular at this concert and the next edition is full of surprises. Yes, I have done collaborations and I can’t share details for now on how I am going to be performing.

“I have been working on some of the singles and an album will be done next year because it is only a month left.

“I had wanted to have a whole lot of people on my performance as my script says, but due to Covid-19, it won’t be possible,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...