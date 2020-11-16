Showbiz Reporter

Fans of internet sensation, Prophet Passion Java in Bulawayo may just be in for a rare treat as the personality who is popular for coining weird phrases and posting hilarious skits on the internet has hinted a possibility of visiting the city this week.

“I may be in Bulawayo anytime this week. Maybe Wednesday or Thursday so those in Bulawayo, be on the lookout,” Java told friends he was dining with in Harare this past weekend.

This news has been met with excitement with fans of the comic prophet, most who have never seen him physically, anticipating to meet him.

Java who is highly controversial in Zimbabwe because of his character as he at times provokes people, jetted into the country last week for Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure’s funeral.

He is the man who coined terms like Twabam and kutsotsonya. He also likes using phrases, hauskuda, gara mumba iwe and gore regonzo which have caught on to many showing how much influence he has.

Just like the late Ginimbi, videos in which Java will be bragging about his top-of-the-range vehicles, home and private jet have done rounds on social media earning him instant fame.

Ever since his emergence on the showbiz scene last year, he has been trending with some saying he may be the ideal replacement of Ginimbi in terms of entertaining people on social media.

