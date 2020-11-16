Munyaradzi Musiiwa, Sunday News Reporter

DAGGERS have been drawn in the opposition MDC-T after the party’s National Council expelled organising secretary Mr Abednico Bhebhe who was leading the race in nominations over alleged misconduct before nominating Dr Thokhozani Khupe, Douglas Mwonzora, Elias Mudzuri and Morgan Komichi as the only presidential contestants at the forthcoming extraordinary congress.

The elective congress will be held between 13 and 20 December in compliance with the Supreme Court directive to hold the extraordinary congress in terms of the party constitution to elect a substantive replacement for the late party president, Morgan Tsvangirai.

In a statement yesterday, MDC-T acting national spokesperson Dr Tapiwa Mashakada said the party had resolved to expel Mr Bhebhe from the party for allegedly supporting another political party other than the MDC-T. The party then nominated acting president Dr Khupe, secretary-general Mr Mwonzora, vice-president Mr Mudzuri and national chairman Mr Komichi for presidency in the impending congress.

“The resolutions of the National Council are upholding and respecting the Supreme Court judgement which ordered the holding of the extraordinary congress in terms of the party constitution to elect a substantive replacement for the late party president Dr Morgan Tsvangirai. The national council therefore unanimously resolves to expel Mr Bhebhe from the party in terms of section 5.10.a and 5.11.a of the constitution for grossly violating the constitution of the party supporting another political party other than MDC-T. To that end he is formally disqualified to take party in the process of the party.

“It resolved to hold the extraordinary congress between the 13th and the 20th of December 2020 on venues to be advised,” reads the statement.

Mr Mwonzora confirmed the development saying the MDC-T was aware of plans by their detractors to disrupt the nomination process.

“We are aware that there were plans to disrupt our nomination processes ahead of the extraordinary congress. So we have decided to move the nomination process from provincial councils to a bigger and more authoritative body the National Council which then nominated four contestants,” he said.

