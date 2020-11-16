Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Gwanda Correspondent

A THIRD member of a machete gang that allegedly invaded a mine in Gwanda, assaulted miners before fleeing with cash and property worth $26 930, US$500 and R21 935 has been arrested.

Tofirei Dube (23) of Binga area was not asked to plead when he appeared before Gwanda magistrate, Miss Lerato Nyathi facing 11 counts of robbery. He was remanded in custody to November 20.

Prosecuting, Mr Noel Mandebvu said Dube who was in the company of Albert Siamatimba (20) and Pension Mutale (25) also from Binga who are already in remand attacked 11 miners at Dengu Mine, Puffada Mine and Vhovha Mine.

“On May 27 at around 11PM Dube who was in the company of Siamatimba and Mutale went to Dengu Mine while armed with machetes and knobkerries. They attacked Mr Menazi Nyathi while he was sleeping in a makeshift tent and fled with $3 600 and R900. They further attacked Mr Lasi Nyathi and took R2 000, $3 400 and a cell phone. On the same day the trio further attacked Mr Phephile Nyathi who was sleeping in a make shift tent they fled with R2 000, $3 200 and two cell phones,” he said.

“On May 28 at around 2AM the trio went to Puffada Mine in Collen Bawn armed with machetes, knives and catapult and attacked Mr Morgan Moyo while he was sleeping in a makeshift tent and took his cellphone. The further went to Mr Givemore Khumalo’s tent and assaulted him several times while demanding cash and gold. They took R250, $450 and three cell phones. They trio then attacked Mr Mthulisi Moyo who was sleeping in a make shift tent and demanded cash. They took R600, $2 000, a cell phone and various groceries.”

Mr Mandebvu said on June 7 the trio went to Vhovha Mine where they attacked Mr Marizani Phiri, before tying his hands with a shoe lace and fled with a cell phone, R300 and $180.

He said the trio proceeded to a tent where Ms Siphilisiwe Ndlovu was asleep with her husband Mr Traya Sibanda and they threatened to assault them with the machetes while demanding money. They took $3 600, R530, four cell phones and some groceries. She said the accused persons tied Ms Ndlovu and her husband with shoe laces and then fled.

Mr Mandebvu said the gang then went to another makeshift tent where Ms Resifelipelo Sibanda and her young sister Ms Rosemary Ncube were sleep. They demanded money and fled with R200, $300 and two cell phones.

“The accused persons then went to a makeshift tent where Ms Elizabeth Mhlanga was sleeping and they broke the iron sheet door of the tent. They threatened to attack the complainant with machetes while demanding money. They searched her room and took $2 000 and a cell phone before fleeing the scene.

“The gang then went to a makeshift tent which belongs to Ms Patricia Ndlovu and forcibly opened the door to gain entry. They searched her tent and took $1 000, R200, 12 by 750ml bottles of whisky, a cell phone and recharge cards and fled the scene,” she said.

@DubeMatutu

