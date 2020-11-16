Nkosilathi Sibanda, Business Correspondent

A BULAWAYO based leather products manufacturer has called upon the Government to put anti-dumping measures that will restrict the influx of cheap imports so as to stimulate growth of the local sector.

This comes as manufacturers and traders in the leather industry presented a united view to the Industry and Commerce Ministry, during its Strategic Planning workshop that there was a need for a law or supportive measure to curb cheap imports.

In an interview on Friday, Millennium Footwear managing director Mr Stuart Simali said the uncontrolled entry of cheap material had to be nipped in the bud. The footwear entrepreneur said the growth of the manufacturing industry has to be complemented by legal provisions so as to limit exports of products that can be found locally.

“Government should come up with Statutory Instruments to curb the influx of imports. I would envisage a situation whereby retailers embrace the Buy Zimbabwe Campaign so as to stimulate the growth of local industry,” said Mr Simali.

He said it was now on the part of consumers to support products that are produced by local companies.

“Support of industry should be from the consumer because we are saying whatever is produced by the local industry should be consumed locally. Our people shouldn’t fancy imports but embrace and consume their locally produced products.”

Millennium Footwear was recently honoured with a prestigious selection to the Zimbabwe National Gazelles. The company, which is ranked highly in the Bulawayo Leather Cluster is counted among emerging businesses that play a role in turning around industrial production.

Being mentioned as one of the high rising manufacturers in the Zimbabwe National Gazelles has heightened the company’s production line as it seeks to expand to region and European markets. Launched in May, the Zimbabwe National Gazelles seeks to support businesses in the Small to Medium Enterprises (SMEs) level that are performing well and have potential to expand. The programme is being supported by the Government and social partners through the Ministry of Women’s Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development as it is in line with Vision 2030.

Mr Stuart Simali said the company was proud of the acknowledgement it received.

“Making it into the Zimbabwe National Gazelles programme was humbling for Millennium Footwear. It came as a surprise. We give all the glory to the Lord, our Almighty God,” said Mr Simali.

Mr Simali said such recognition was crucial to industry as it gives motivation and inspires other companies to perform.

Leather manufacturing companies have been struggling to grab a market niche locally due to an influx of cheap imported products mostly from China and the prevailing economic crunch in the country.

But through enacting growth strategies, Millennium Footwear penetrated foreign markets in its quest to keep the business afloat. The company was highly praised by the Ministry of Industry and Commerce for pushing exotic leather products into regional and international markets.

Mr Simali said they have explored markets with their game leather products made of giraffe, elephant, ostrich, buffalo, crocodile, among other skins. The high performing firm also pinned hope on the resurgence of the tourism sector by upping its production of exotic leather wear.

For its penetration in the Southern Africa Development Community (Sadc), Millennium Footwear managed to get accolades that include being chosen as the best in the manufacturing, mining and agriculture category of the 12th edition of the Botswana Global Expo in 2017.

Not often do SMEs get recognition and the SME industry expects that the latest honour through the Zimbabwe National Gazelles will encourage companies to improve production. Emerging businesses from all the country’s provinces were called upon to join the programme, which is targeted at businesses that are 100 percent owned by locals, established and in operation for at least two years, with an annual turnover of at least ZWL$1,5million.

