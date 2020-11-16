Arsenal superstar Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has slammed CAF after the Gabon national team were left stranded before their 2021 Total AFCON qualifying clash.

The Panthers are scheduled to face The Gambia at 18h00 today but were made to wait until the early hours of this morning at the Banjul International Airport before departing for the team hotel in the capital city.

According to African football expert, Usher Komgushia immigration officials confiscated the travelling squad and technical team’s passports despite providing their full Covid-19 test results within the required 48-hour deadline. Aubameyang took to social media to question the process, as the hosts travelled without any officials in sight upon their arrival this weekend. “This will not demotivate us but people need to know and especially that CAF takes these responsibilities. In 2020, we want Africa to grow and this is not how we’re going to get there!!!” The national team captain confirmed they were eventually allowed entry of the country at 5h56 this morning, 11 hours before their clash at the Independence Stadium. – kickoff.com.

