Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

SECURITY authorities at Beitbridge Border Post have intercepted a truck with alcohol valued at R1,7 million that was being smuggled into the country falsely declared as transit cargo destined for Zambia.

This comes a few days when authorities tightened border surveillance and security to curb leakages into and out of the country.

Last week the authorities also busted a smuggling racket involving nine tankers carrying at least 360 000 litres of fuel worth an estimated R3million. Six of the tankers were being taken to Harare while three were heading to Bulawayo. These are still being held by the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) and the revenue collector has also started the process of disposing the fuel through an auction. According to a border official, the latest bust on the alcohol and related beverage smuggling occurred on 8 November.

“The owner of the consignment had falsely declared they were shipping in the goods on transit to Zambia, however, their mission was picked by alert security officials who alerted the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority. They were carrying an assortment of alcohol worth R1, 7 million, and the Government would have lost a total of US$187 252.51 in import duty revenue,” said the border official.

The source said the truck was also carrying another contraband of energy drinks (Dragon) with an import duty of $48 000.

However, Zimra’s spokesperson, Mr Francis Chimanda was not available for comment. Another official said; “The vehicle was intercepted as it left the border and the customs clearing agent who was facilitating this smuggling has since taken flight and the contraband has been seized by Zimra.”

Sunday News understands that the smuggling of goods into the country through Beitbridge Border Post was rife and such a practice is commonly referred to as Transit fraud. Transit fraud resulted in situations where importers declare that goods are in transit (removal in transit –RIT) to neighbouring countries yet the cargo is offloaded in Zimbabwe. As a result of such activities, the country was losing a lot of potential revenue to the criminals. Under the customs laws, specified goods attract excise duty during the importation into the country.

