Leonard Ncube in Hwange

THE Forestry Commission has appealed to Government to help remove thousands of illegal settlers who have reportedly invaded forestland countrywide amid reports more than 30 000 have illegally settled in protected forests in Matabeleland North.

The Forestry Commission has said invasion of protected forest areas scares away investors as well as causing massive land degradation and human-wildlife conflict. The department wants Government to remove the illegal settlers and find alternative land for them. Government has moved in and is considering crafting a policy to address the issue.

This comes as Forestry Commission is courting partners to invest in its concessions countrywide to enhance forest and wildlife conservation at a time when the department is facing funding challenges which makes it difficult to execute its mandate.

Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu is leading a tour of some of the Forestry Commission properties in Victoria Falls, Hwange and Binga to appreciate the situation. Some of the partners said they are troubled by poachers and livestock from nearby communities. Forestry Commission general manager Mr Abednico Marufu said the department is worried about losing investors.

“The Forestry Commission is the second largest landholder after Zimbabwe National Parks and Wildlife Management Authority. For the past five years donors have been coming to assist in wildlife management but we haven’t benefited, we are both managing wildlife. While we have started sorting our assets, it will take time for us to reap rewards. Our vehicles are now old and the little resources we get are ploughed back to forestry extension and research. We would love your support to go towards buying of vehicles. We have a challenge in Matabeleland North where we have 4 728 homesteads with about 30 000 people who illegally settled in the forest where they have destroyed 66 000ha, making 12 percent of forest land in the province,” said Mr Marufu.

He said Forestry Commission had raised the issue with relevant Government departments to remove the illegal settlers especially in Matabeleland North, Midlands and Manicaland. In Matabeleland North the worst affected areas are Binga, Bubi, Mbembesi, Lupane, Umguza, and Nkayi. About 1 500 people have invaded 10 400ha in Nkayi.

“We want to shift focus from Midlands to Matabeleland North because we can’t attract investors because of illegal settlers. Rivers such as Mbembesi and Gwayi are silted. Government should find alternative land for the illegal settlers because we might lose all forests in 20 years’ time,” said Mr Marufu.

Operators argue that poaching activities and encroachment by livestock disturbs the natural habitat required by their clients.

One of the leases Mr Cedric Wilde who operates Amalinda Safaris bemoaned prevalence of encroachment by villagers from Mabale. Minister Ndlovu said Government is seized with the matter.

“We need a solution that is in the best interest of everyone. We want to craft a human-wildlife policy and for now what we have is the operators’ perspective. That is why I found it very important to come and appreciate this because visitors want to experience natural beauty and wildlife but business suffers if there are communities nearby whose livestock come and disrupt clients,” said Minister Ndlovu.

He promised to engage other relevant line Ministries on the issue. Most communities living adjacent to game parks and protected forests have complained about shortage of grazing land and water sources hence they drive their cattle into the sanctuaries. Some have also settled in the protected areas causing conflict with operators.

