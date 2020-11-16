Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Gwanda Correspondent

A SECURITY guard at a farm in Gwanda has been arrested for allegedly beating up a man to death for stealing potatoes from the property and the suspect’s body was found three days later after his friends abandoned him.

When Trymore Dambani’s (32) body was found in a bushy area, his legs and hands were missing and it is suspected that they were devoured by wild animals.

Matabeleland provincial police spokesperson, Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele said Torevesai Zhou (42) assaulted the now deceased on Wednesday at Drummond Farm and the body was later found on Saturday in an advanced state of decomposition.

“I can confirm that we recorded a murder case which occurred at Drummond Farm. The now deceased Trymore Dambani was spotted in a field at the farm with his friends at night in the possession of potatoes which they are suspected to have stolen. Torevesai Zhou who is employed as a security guard at the farm pursued them and he caught up with Dambani and struck him with an unknown object,” he said.

“Dambani’s friends checked on him and upon seeing that he was badly hurt left him in the bush and remained quiet about the incident. Three days later Dambani’s family filed a missing person’s report and they launched a search party for him.”

Chief Insp Ndebele said Dambani’s body was later found in an advanced state of decomposition with his hands and legs missing and it is suspected that they were devoured by wild animals. The police spokesperson urged members of the public to desist from taking the law into their own hands when they apprehend suspects. He urged people to hand over suspects to the police and allow the law to take its course.

“People should desist from taking the law into their own hands because by so doing they will be committing an offence. Whenever they apprehend a suspect, they must hand them over to the police. We would also like to urge people to report as soon as possible when they witness a crime being committed. In this case, Dambani’s friends knew that he had been assaulted but they chose to leave him in the bush and remained quiet about the matter. If they had reported on time maybe his life could have been saved,” he said.

@DubeMatutu

