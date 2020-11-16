Leeroy Dzenga Herald Reporter

A Victoria Falls businessman who dedicated his resources towards the needy during the crunching Covid-19 lockdown has been nominated for a philanthropic award.

Mr Paul Shambare, who has interests in customs clearing is among those shortlisted to win the Megafest Men of Honour award (Philanthropy and Professional of the Year category).

In the resort town, Mr Shambare is known for donating groceries to the vulnerable and his donations have gone a long way in alleviating poverty in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Since the onset of the Covid-19 global outbreak, he has been donating food hampers to more than 100 vulnerable members of society including the elderly monthly.

His company Express Cargo championed a feeding scheme in which him and a few collaborators have provided meals for over 10 000 school going children in the area.

Informing him of the nomination, Megafest said Mr Shambare and others who were nominated with him, would be emulated by others in business.

“You and the other recipients stood out as leaders who exemplify ethical standards and behaviour,” Megafest wrote.

Mr Shambare said the nomination to him is as good as winning the award as it shows that he is doing something right in his community work.

“This nomination is not mine. It is for the whole community I serve because it is through them that we are being recognised. I am humbled and I want to thank Megafest for their recognition. I will keep working hard,” he said.

Ever since the emergence of Covid-19, businesses have been lending a helping hand to families in need, complementing Government efforts.

