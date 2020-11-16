Thandeka Moyo- Ndlovu, Health Reporter

ZIMBABWE recorded 21 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours which brings the total number of cases in the country to 8 786.

According to Ministry of Health and Health Care, no deaths were reported during the same period and the death toll remains at 257.

Of the new cases recorded yesterday, 12 were reported in Bulawayo province, two in Midlands and other two in Masvingo.

The remainder of the cases were recorded in Manicaland and Mashonaland Central provinces.

“We conducted 580 PCR tests yesterday and 21 people tested positive. As at 14 November 2020, Zimbabwe had 8 786 confirmed cases, including 8 096 recoveries and 257 deaths,” read the report.

