Blessing Chitapa, a teenager originally from Zimbabwe has been crowned as the winner of The Voice UK.

The 18-year-old singer was named as the winner during Saturday’s episode of the ITV talent competition.

She saw off competition from Jonny Brooks, who was coached by Sir Tom Jones, in the final.

Chitapa, who lives in Dudley in the West Midlands, sang Robbie Williams’ Angels and James Bay’s Hold Back The River in the final. The latter song was a duet with her mentor Olly Murs.

A tearful Chitapa who said winning the competition “is my biggest achievement yet” added that she was so happy to have sung on The Voice UK stage.

“It has been an honour, privilege and it’s been unforgettable. I am so proud of how far I have come and I’m so intrigued to see what the future holds for me,” Chitapa said.

After she sang Angels, Murs said: “You are just a phenomenal talent and even I’m getting emotional here after that performance.”

Earlier in the series, during her blind audition, Murs became Chitapa’s mentor after he was the only judge to turn his chair. She sang Etta James I’d Rather go blind and only Murs believed in her as she sang her heart out. He turned at the last minute, when she sang her last lines of the song.

Chitapa has since recorded Angels as a single, which is available to download and stream.

Filming of The Voice was paused earlier this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. The programme returned to television screens in October following a seven-month break.

Chitapa was chosen as the victor by the programme’s virtual audience, who voted for her to win.

Her win has just affirmed Zimbabweans singing talent as another Zimbo, Donel Mangena who also participated in The Voice UK, put the country on the map two years ago. Donel who was 10-years-old at the time, came second after narrowly missing out to 18-year-old Ruti Olajugbagbe. – TheGuardian/Showbiz Reporter

Click on the link below for a glimpse of her stunning performance:

Like this: Like Loading...