CHEGUTU-BASED rising sungura artiste Apton Wezulu said accepting constructive criticism from the fans after the release of his debut six-track album Kure Kwegava would help him to improve for his forthcoming album.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

The Alick Macheso-inspired musician, who fronts Orchestra Mutinhimira band, told NewsDay Life & Style that being focused on his vision and support from his wife Precious Chiwunzira gave him the strength to soldier on in the music industry.

“After fulfilling my long-cherished dream to release my first album, it is encouraging that I am getting both positive and negative criticism which I think will help me a lot to improve on my craft as I work on my second album titled Tezvara Vangu,” he said.

“You know how it is, hailing from the dusty streets of Hartley here in Chegutu, trying to showcase your talent in this competitive industry, you are faced with a lot of criticism, but as someone who accepts constructive criticism I am confident that it will help me to improve my craft.”

Wezulu said he was not in the music industry for the love of money or competition.

“I am doing music as a hobby and not there to compete with anyone, but to express my ability. I thank my supportive wife Precious and my family for being there for me in this showbiz journey,” he said.

“I am back in the studio for the second album. My compositions are inspired by societal issues that shape our ubuntu/hunhu basically inspired by the social experiences that people go through in their day-to-day lives.”

Wezulu said he had so far recorded two tracks, title track Tezvara Vangu and Zvipo.

His album, Kure Kwegava, which was recorded in Chegutu by his younger brother Promise, who is also a talented instrumentalist, carries songs like Kurambana, Monalisa, title track Kure Kwegava, Rihana, Mudzimai and VaPhiri.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, Wezulu and his band had an opportunity to rub shoulders with seasoned artistes like Dendera ace Sulumani Chimbetu, Baba Harare and Simon Mutambi at live shows in the mining town.

 Follow Winstone on Twitter @widzoanto

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw

Like this: Like Loading...