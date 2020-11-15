Herald Reporter

The Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) will continue to prioritise quality human resource development, as it plays a pivotal role in moulding a competent force, a Cabinet Minister has said.

Presiding over the graduation of Junior Staff Course Number 74 at Zimbabwe Staff College in Harare on Friday, Defence and War Veterans Affairs Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, said human resource development through training was a key component of a modern army.

“Government, through the Ministry of Defence and War Veterans Affairs remains committed to supporting training activities in the ZDF as it plays a pivotal role of moulding competent officers that constitute a key component of all professional armies,” she said.

“Government will continue to support training institutions and ensure the success of all their programmes. We are aware of the challenges being faced with respect to conditions of service, of great concern are issues of inadequate accommodation and disposable incomes, which are being seriously looked into.”

Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri said ZDF continued to be a shining beacon due to its professionalism and urged the graduates to continually research on global security issues being increased by worldwide technological developments .

“The ZDF has over the years demonstrated unparalleled professionalism both locally and internationally through participation in peacekeeping missions in various countries,” she said.

“I urge you to continue researching on issues relating to national security so as to keep abreast of the ever-changing operating environment influenced by rapid worldwide technological developments.

“Asymmetrical warfare and terrorism are some of the topical contemporary challenges that require new and sophistical strategies to overcome.”

The Junior Staff Course with 109 students commenced in June and ran for 21 weeks.

The course did not have foreign students from allied countries due to Covid-19.

The course covered subjects that included staff duties, tactics, logistics, training and peace support operations.

