Walter Nyamukondiwa-Kariba Bureau

At least four people died and three others were seriously injured in a head on collision involving a BMW X5 and a Mercedes Benz C200 about 2km from Kariba Airport this afternoon.

The horrific accident resulted in one of the vehicles, the Benz, catching fire, burning the three occupants who were trapped inside.

The driver of the BMW X5 who was reportedly headed for Harare, died on the spot.

Kariba Municipality Fire Brigade managed to put out the fire and personnel are making frantic efforts to retrieve the bodies.

The driver of the BMW X5 who was reportedly headed for Harare, died on the spot while the three occupants were seriously injured and taken to Kariba District Hospital.

The mangled body of the BMW had its bonnet compressed to the driver’s seat while the Benz had its engine detached and tossed about 10 metres from the vehicle.

Like this: Like Loading...