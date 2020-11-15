SIX mine workers at Matshetshe Mine in Esigodini are reportedly trapped in a mine shaft after the mine collapsed on Tuesday last week.

Indications are that no efforts have been made so far to rescue them or retrieve their bodies with revelations that the district Civil Protection Unity says it is waiting for the provincial and national CPU to no avail.

The mine is reportedly owned by one Sakhile Ndlovu who reportedly only managed to evacuate her equipment from the mine after the mine shaft collapsed but failed to rescue the mine workers.

The relatives and community members now fear that as time goes the mine workers might end up all dying in the shaft if some of them had been alive after getting trapped due to suffocation and hunger.

