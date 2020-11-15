Chronicle Reporter

BULAWAYO continues to record a spike in Covid-19 cases as 12 new cases were recorded in the city on Saturday from 21 infections that were reported countrywide.

The country has so far recorded 8 786 Covid-19 confirmed cases since March inclusive of 8 096 recoveries and 257 deaths.

Three cases were reported in Mashonaland Central, while Manicaland, Midlands and Masvingo recorded two cases each on the same day.

All the new cases were local transmissions.

On Friday the city recorded 13 new cases and one death while the previous day it recorded eight cases.

Bulawayo remains the country’s epicentre for Covid-19 with 116 active cases followed by Harare with 71 cases and Matabeleland South with 61 cases.

Matabeleland North has 56 active cases while Masvingo and Midlands provinces have 39 active cases each.

While the country’s Covid-19 death toll stands at 257, Harare has the highest number of deaths at 121 followed by Bulawayo with 66 cases.

Bulawayo has accounted for the highest number of Covid-19 deaths in the past two weeks as six deaths were reported.

Bulawayo provincial Covid-19 taskforce has since demanded that the Bulawayo City Council (BCC) health department to provide statistics to the pandemic hotspot suburbs.

Health experts have warned that the city could be facing a second wave of Covid-19 infections if residents do not adhere to stipulated regulations.

