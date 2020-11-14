HURRY, HURRY, HURRY. BUY THE X7 PRO AND GET A FREE PHONE.

Whenever you feel the impulse to enjoy life, unlock your Gtel X7 pro and share your feelings with the world, especially your friends. So they can know how you feel for the moment and what’s going on in your life.

The Gtel X7 pro carries an exciting camera effect which enables focus and custom lens, which make the X7 pro an ideal option for taking quality pictures.

With the beautification algorithm, the intention is to capture those perfect moments which cannot be missed for the world.

The X7 pro has battery power that is designed to last for longer and longer on standard usage. A perfectly designed 3000mAh battery guarantees prolonged usage.

The X7 pro prolongs your enjoyment with smart power consumption optimisation, providing long duration of performance and power and maximises battery life in comparison to other phones with the same battery size.

You are guaranteed longer battery life, going for longer without recharge allowing you to WhatsApp, Tweet, Instagram, Facebook and enjoy all your media files all day, no worries.

The X7 pro comes with the brilliant and well-designed 5.8 inch full screen.

The bezel free look allows the most crystal clear visuals while you go through your media files, giving the best possible display clarity visible to the human eye. This display gives the user mind blowing satisfaction and user freedom, the experience of a lifetime. The X7 pro display is perfectly sharp, bright and detailed for a quality phone, to allow you to enjoy high-resolution movies and gaming.

Like all works of art, the skilled process technologies give a sense of dynamism to the carefully crafted X7 pro.

A slim design makes the phone size a pleasure to look at and touch. In addition, the X7 pro comes with fingerprint recognition which allows you to unlock your phone with a single touch.

The fingerprint unlock provides a more precise and secure way of unlocking.

The X7 pro runs on one of the latest version of Android operating system.

The user-friendly system launches quicker than ever to get ready for your use. Enjoy performance upgrade of speed improvement and power efficiency at its best, with an Android 8.1 software and OctaCore 2.0GHZ processor, which ensures flawless operation of the device. Besides better battery management and access to a growing app library, Android 8.1 proves to be faster in everything, ranged from installing apps, swiping the screen to launching apps.

Stay for fun wherever you are. Enjoy your exciting life disturbance-free!

Stream a favourite movie and totally immerse in the scenario, play a trendy game and compete with virtual rivals, slide a photo album to relive those moments, stay connected with friends and share with one another. You don’t have to stay plugged in to let all that happen.

Availability

The Gtel X7 pro is available to pre-order and cash basis. To order yours now or for more information SMS/WHATSAPP “GTEL X7pro” to 077 200 1010. Do not forget to follow us on our Facebook page: GTeL Zimbabwe, Twitter handle @Gtel Zimbabwe and Instagram: gtelzimbabwe to keep you always aware of the latest advances, news, updates, reviews, and giveaways and more from the technology world of the future. T’s and C’s apply. Gtel — Everyone Connected.

